135,000 Shares in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.
Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $50.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.49 and its 200 day moving average is $52.62. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $54.09.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.