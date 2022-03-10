135,000 Shares in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $50.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.49 and its 200 day moving average is $52.62. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $54.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

