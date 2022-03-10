13,580 Shares in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Kelly Services during the third quarter worth $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 106,440.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 10,644 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

KELYA opened at $19.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.75. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $785.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.02.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.36. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Kelly Services’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is 5.12%.

In related news, Director Donald R. Parfet purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.66 per share, for a total transaction of $88,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane E. Dutton sold 2,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $51,539.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Kelly Services from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Kelly Services Profile (Get Rating)

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KELYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.