$165.10 Million in Sales Expected for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) to report $165.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lantheus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $164.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $165.70 million. Lantheus posted sales of $92.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 78.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full year sales of $704.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $700.90 million to $707.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $791.90 million, with estimates ranging from $788.20 million to $795.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lantheus.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.77 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 16.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

LNTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 43,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $2,041,768.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $33,447.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,447 shares of company stock worth $4,093,852 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 218.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 39.5% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 20.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH traded up $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,306,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.61. Lantheus has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $54.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -50.01, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.93.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

