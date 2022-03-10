$2.00 EPS Expected for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.00 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.37 and the lowest is $1.57. Encore Capital Group reported earnings of $2.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full-year earnings of $8.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $9.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $10.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $357.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.60 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 21.73%. Encore Capital Group’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ECPG shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encore Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Shares of Encore Capital Group stock opened at $66.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.98. Encore Capital Group has a 52-week low of $37.60 and a 52-week high of $72.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

In other news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $578,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 4,699 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total value of $315,396.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,699 shares of company stock valued at $5,155,097. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $18,421,000. Key Colony Management LLC acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $17,548,000. BloombergSen Inc. raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,053,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,456,000 after acquiring an additional 194,267 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 395.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,669,000 after acquiring an additional 162,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 845,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,499,000 after acquiring an additional 95,158 shares in the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

