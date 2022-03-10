$2.87 Billion in Sales Expected for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) to announce $2.87 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.75 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.97 billion. Norfolk Southern reported sales of $2.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full-year sales of $11.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.82 billion to $12.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.07 billion to $12.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stephens cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.43.

NSC traded up $4.16 on Monday, hitting $267.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,954. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $238.62 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The firm has a market cap of $64.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 468.8% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

