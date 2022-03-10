$265.37 Million in Sales Expected for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) to post $265.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Yelp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $264.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $266.04 million. Yelp posted sales of $232.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Yelp will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The local business review company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Yelp had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on YELP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.56.

In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 6,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $232,162.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YELP. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Yelp during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Yelp by 4.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 651,133 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $26,020,000 after acquiring an additional 24,964 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Yelp by 1,703.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,130,357 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $45,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,679 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Yelp by 0.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,067 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Yelp by 5.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,536 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YELP stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.40. 5,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,253. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.55. Yelp has a 52 week low of $30.19 and a 52 week high of $43.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.92 and a beta of 1.76.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

