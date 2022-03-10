$265.41 Million in Sales Expected for Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) will post sales of $265.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $262.37 million to $268.45 million. Strategic Education reported sales of $290.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $272.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.59 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 6.77%. Strategic Education’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In related news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman purchased 13,001 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.24 per share, with a total value of $783,180.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 20,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,120,405.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Strategic Education by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,837,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $221,942,000 after buying an additional 89,811 shares during the period. Marshfield Associates increased its stake in Strategic Education by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,947,990 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $112,672,000 after buying an additional 426,776 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Strategic Education by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,119,256 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $64,738,000 after buying an additional 100,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Strategic Education by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 833,941 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,235,000 after buying an additional 35,570 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Strategic Education by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 554,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,054,000 after buying an additional 88,921 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STRA opened at $57.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.12. Strategic Education has a 1-year low of $48.01 and a 1-year high of $94.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.80%.

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

