$268.78 Million in Sales Expected for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) will announce $268.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $268.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $269.00 million. Associated Banc reported sales of $275.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $272.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Separately, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Associated Banc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

In related news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $102,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew R. Braeger sold 10,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $280,017.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,926 shares of company stock valued at $585,485 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASB. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,977,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 46,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 17,196 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 741,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,186,000 after buying an additional 357,525 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,573,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,221,000 after buying an additional 342,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after buying an additional 172,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Associated Banc stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $22.88. 1,132,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,871. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Associated Banc has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $25.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

