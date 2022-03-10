2,872 Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Bought by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 105.3% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 97.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $44,000. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DUK opened at $105.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.95. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $90.28 and a 12 month high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.92%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DUK. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $129,116.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Alexander Glenn sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,145 shares of company stock worth $2,294,054 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

