$3.65 Billion in Sales Expected for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) to announce sales of $3.65 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Hartford Financial Services Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.68 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.62 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group posted sales of $3.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will report full year sales of $14.88 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $15.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Hartford Financial Services Group.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $5,918,248.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,375,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,414,434,000 after buying an additional 225,635 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,973,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,309,954,000 after buying an additional 508,977 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,364,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $952,148,000 after buying an additional 1,101,714 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,305,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $366,278,000 after buying an additional 82,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,183,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,860,000 after purchasing an additional 77,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HIG traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.89. 1,789,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,769. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $54.14 and a 52 week high of $78.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

