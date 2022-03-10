3,075 Shares in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Bought by David J Yvars Group

David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,075 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 358,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,626,000 after purchasing an additional 81,810 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 17,626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter worth $1,180,000. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS traded up $4.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.24. 216,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,676. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.14. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $77.79 and a one year high of $122.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.90 and a 200 day moving average of $87.96.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $396.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.00 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 11.36%.

AEIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

About Advanced Energy Industries (Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.