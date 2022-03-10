$316.41 Million in Sales Expected for Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) to announce $316.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Enviva Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $312.42 million to $320.40 million. Enviva Partners reported sales of $277.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enviva Partners will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Enviva Partners.

Get Enviva Partners alerts:

EVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Enviva Partners from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on Enviva Partners in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Enviva Partners from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enviva Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.29.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 501,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $37,817,467.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enviva Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Enviva Partners by 88.4% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Enviva Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in Enviva Partners by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 2,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

EVA traded down $2.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.42. 358,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,964. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.41 and a beta of 1.05. Enviva Partners has a fifty-two week low of $46.93 and a fifty-two week high of $80.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -471.23%.

About Enviva Partners (Get Rating)

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enviva Partners (EVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.