360 Financial Inc. Has $708,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

360 Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the quarter. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,183,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,124,000 after buying an additional 2,503,171 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,922,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,068,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,570,000 after buying an additional 1,458,481 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,127,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,817,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,407,000 after buying an additional 562,660 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.44. The company had a trading volume of 176,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,694,639. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $54.44 and a 1-year high of $73.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.66.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

