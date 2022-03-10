360 Financial Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

360 Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the quarter. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of 360 Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. 360 Financial Inc. owned 1.27% of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF worth $8,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDRV. SouthState Corp bought a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the third quarter worth $78,000.

Get iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of IDRV stock traded down $1.04 on Thursday, reaching $42.65. The company had a trading volume of 704 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,900. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a one year low of $41.10 and a one year high of $57.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.08 and its 200 day moving average is $51.29.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.