360 Financial Inc. Sells 79 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

360 Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 1.1% of 360 Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RSP traded down $1.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $149.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,021,424. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.65. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $136.56 and a 12 month high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.