3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) EVP Andrew Martin Johnson Sells 5,000 Shares

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $74,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Andrew Martin Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 3D Systems alerts:

On Tuesday, March 1st, Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $80,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $74,000.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $87,240.00.

3D Systems stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,238,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,705. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.17 and its 200 day moving average is $23.76. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.27. 3D Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $41.48.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 52.31%. The firm had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDD. AtonRa Partners raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 169.1% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 68,667 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 43,153 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,442 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,616 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 123,881 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 23,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 173.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 74,411 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 47,226 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on 3D Systems from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on 3D Systems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on 3D Systems from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley decreased their price target on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.14.

3D Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.