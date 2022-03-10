$4.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $4.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.54 and the lowest is $4.52. Arrow Electronics reported earnings of $2.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full year earnings of $18.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.88 to $19.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $17.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.05 to $20.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ARW shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In related news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 20,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $2,501,060.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Sean J. Kerins sold 8,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total value of $1,069,195.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,580 shares of company stock worth $12,053,449. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,129,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,194,000 after buying an additional 63,082 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,033,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,247,000 after buying an additional 12,548 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,930,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,090,000 after buying an additional 228,949 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,908,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,521,000 after buying an additional 99,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,678,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,808,000 after buying an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ARW opened at $118.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.33. Arrow Electronics has a twelve month low of $102.10 and a twelve month high of $137.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

