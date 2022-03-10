$5.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $5.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.04 billion and the highest is $5.12 billion. Baker Hughes reported sales of $4.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full-year sales of $22.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.03 billion to $22.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $24.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.16 billion to $25.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKR shares. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 12,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $309,550.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 78,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $2,136,552.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,219,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,812,993. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKR. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKR traded up $1.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.60. 537,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,258,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $36.92. The company has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of -93.91 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.03 and a 200 day moving average of $25.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -199.99%.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

