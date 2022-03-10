$522.77 Million in Sales Expected for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $522.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $519.67 million and the highest is $530.00 million. Pure Storage reported sales of $412.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full year sales of $2.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $708.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on PSTG. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage during the third quarter worth about $1,346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pure Storage by 6.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,341,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,201,000 after purchasing an additional 75,499 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Pure Storage by 10,971.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,185,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,850 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Pure Storage by 37.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 11,778 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Pure Storage by 716.8% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 109,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 96,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

PSTG traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.14. 189,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,921,925. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.79. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $16.79 and a fifty-two week high of $35.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.80 and a beta of 1.42.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

