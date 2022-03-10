$54.82 Million in Sales Expected for City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) will post sales of $54.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for City’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.38 million. City posted sales of $54.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.
On average, analysts expect that City will report full year sales of $223.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $223.09 million to $224.26 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $236.79 million, with estimates ranging from $235.10 million to $238.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover City.
City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. City had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $58.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.60 million.
Shares of CHCO traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.03. 33,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,281. City has a fifty-two week low of $71.61 and a fifty-two week high of $88.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.89 and a 200-day moving average of $79.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.60.
City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.
