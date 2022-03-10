$54.82 Million in Sales Expected for City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) will post sales of $54.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for City’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.38 million. City posted sales of $54.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that City will report full year sales of $223.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $223.09 million to $224.26 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $236.79 million, with estimates ranging from $235.10 million to $238.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover City.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. City had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $58.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.60 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in City during the fourth quarter worth $9,595,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in City by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 9,171 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in City by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in City by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 28,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in City by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHCO traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.03. 33,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,281. City has a fifty-two week low of $71.61 and a fifty-two week high of $88.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.89 and a 200-day moving average of $79.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.60.

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

