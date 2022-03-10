6,525 Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Acquired by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,525 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,751 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 91,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.15.

Shares of WBA stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,762,080. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.56. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $43.62 and a one year high of $57.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile (Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.