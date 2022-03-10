7,651 Shares in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enstar Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enstar Group by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Enstar Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 151,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,638,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Enstar Group by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Enstar Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $271.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $265.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.56. Enstar Group Limited has a 52-week low of $220.00 and a 52-week high of $286.89.

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

