7,913 Shares in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,913 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Forrester Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $533,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Forrester Research by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,302,000 after acquiring an additional 119,831 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Forrester Research by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Forrester Research by 115,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Forrester Research by 246.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 22,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of Forrester Research stock opened at $52.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $997.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.60. Forrester Research, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.64 and a fifty-two week high of $60.90.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 5.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forrester Research Company Profile (Get Rating)

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.