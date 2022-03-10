88mph Trading 21.2% Lower Over Last Week (MPH)

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. 88mph has a total market capitalization of $11.16 million and $175,155.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 88mph coin can currently be purchased for $24.37 or 0.00062299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 88mph has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003650 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00033744 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00103620 BTC.

About 88mph

88mph is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 479,148 coins and its circulating supply is 458,101 coins. 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . 88mph’s official website is 88mph.app . The official message board for 88mph is medium.com/88mphapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. “

88mph Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 88mph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 88mph using one of the exchanges listed above.

