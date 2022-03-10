$905.29 Million in Sales Expected for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) will report $905.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $900.90 million to $909.90 million. Akamai Technologies reported sales of $842.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full year sales of $3.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $905.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on AKAM shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.55.

AKAM stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,385,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,925. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.58. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $95.29 and a 12 month high of $120.68.

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $210,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,236 shares of company stock worth $2,010,469. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 866.7% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

