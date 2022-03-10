AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the January 31st total of 979,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 252,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ AAON opened at $55.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.46. AAON has a one year low of $52.55 and a one year high of $83.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.98 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $136.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.62 million. AAON had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AAON will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AAON news, Director David Raymond Stewart acquired 1,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 21.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 0.5% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 188.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAON. StockNews.com lowered shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson increased their price target on AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut AAON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

AAON Company Profile (Get Rating)

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.