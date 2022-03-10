Abacus Planning Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 93.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,656.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 9,889 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 30,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 158,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

D stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.63. 35,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,174,120. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $84.13. The company has a market capitalization of $66.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

About Dominion Energy (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.