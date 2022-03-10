Abacus Planning Group Inc. Buys 8,534 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,534 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 6.4% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Abacus Planning Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $24,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,352,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,785,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,058,000 after buying an additional 30,076 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 198,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter.

VBR traded down $1.65 on Thursday, reaching $168.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,353. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.75 and a 200-day moving average of $175.18. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.20 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

