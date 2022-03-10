Abacus Planning Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.8% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 81,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,450,000 after buying an additional 17,871 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 51,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,061,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,720,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,025,420. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.54 and a 1 year high of $82.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

