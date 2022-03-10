Abacus Planning Group Inc. Purchases 1,678 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $46,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Independent Research upgraded Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.44. 471,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,522,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.51. The stock has a market cap of $272.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.51 and a 12-month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 41.56%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

