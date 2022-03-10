Abacus Planning Group Inc. Purchases 308 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,698 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG traded up $4.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.36. The company had a trading volume of 115,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,829,396. The company has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.91 and a 200-day moving average of $92.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.98. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $122.50.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $1,326,958.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EOG. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Argus raised their target price on EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.04.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

