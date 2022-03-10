Abacus Planning Group Inc. Trims Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

NYSE:KO traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.63. 372,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,624,148. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.40. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $50.17 and a 52-week high of $63.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $249.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.66.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.34%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total transaction of $1,476,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 508,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,989,163. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

