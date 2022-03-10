Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.27

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and traded as high as $0.32. Abeona Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 2,712,504 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Abeona Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.83.

The firm has a market cap of $32.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 825,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 139,259 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. 27.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

