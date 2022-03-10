Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.39

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.39 and last traded at $3.39, with a volume of 2727 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

