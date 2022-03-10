Abundance Wealth Counselors Invests $453,000 in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,287 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Generac by 2,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Generac by 462.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Bbva USA lifted its position in shares of Generac by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 1,284.6% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GNRC traded down $13.53 on Thursday, hitting $297.67. 7,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $299.82 and its 200 day moving average is $379.59. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.74 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $471.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. OTR Global cut shares of Generac to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.00.

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total value of $3,621,815.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total transaction of $9,856,159.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,283 shares of company stock worth $15,050,425 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

