Abundance Wealth Counselors Purchases Shares of 600 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 188.7% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $370.89. 20,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,639,403. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $320.50 and a 12 month high of $405.49. The firm has a market cap of $113.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $372.15 and a 200 day moving average of $359.68.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

DE has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.19.

About Deere & Company (Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.