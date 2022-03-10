Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. provides sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailers principally in the United States. The company’s product assortment focuses on outdoor, apparel, footwear and sports & recreation. Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. is based in KATY, Texas. “

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ASO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.55.

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $32.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.36. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $22.79 and a 52-week high of $51.08. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.09.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.66. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

In related news, CEO Ken C. Hicks bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.91 per share, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian T. Marley purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $394,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 15,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors (Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.