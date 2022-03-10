accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $828.01

accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 828.01 ($10.85) and traded as low as GBX 646 ($8.46). accesso Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 668 ($8.75), with a volume of 37,985 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, accesso Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,075 ($27.19).

The firm has a market cap of £273.19 million and a PE ratio of -27.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 754.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 827.87.

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

