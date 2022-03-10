Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited (ASX:ACF) Insider Sells A$75,388.17 in Stock

Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited (ASX:ACF – Get Rating) insider Steven Boland sold 145,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.52 ($0.38), for a total transaction of A$75,388.17 ($55,027.86).
The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.55.
Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
Receive News & Ratings for Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acrow Formwork and Construction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.