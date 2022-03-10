Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.80% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a novel disease for Alzheimer. The company’s product pipeline consist ACU193. Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. “

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acumen Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.15.

Shares of ABOS traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.73. The stock had a trading volume of 7,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,002. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average is $10.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 255.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

