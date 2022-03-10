Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Lifted to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ADEVF. UBS Group upgraded Adevinta ASA from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Adevinta ASA in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Adevinta ASA in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded Adevinta ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $146.50.

Adevinta ASA stock opened at $10.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.19. Adevinta ASA has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $19.40.

Adevinta ASA operates as an online classifieds company in France, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 30 online classified marketplaces in generalist, real estate, cars, consumer goods, jobs, and other categories across a range of Websites and mobile applications in 16 countries.

