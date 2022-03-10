Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,250 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Advantage Solutions were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADV. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Advantage Solutions by 323.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 841,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after purchasing an additional 642,417 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,803,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Advantage Solutions by 1,765.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,452 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Advantage Solutions by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 176,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Advantage Solutions by 1,901.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 198,118 shares during the last quarter. 26.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Advantage Solutions from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Advantage Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

In related news, Director James M. Kilts purchased 56,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $314,208.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tanya L. Domier sold 55,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $303,503.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,316 shares of company stock valued at $824,778. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

ADV opened at $6.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 0.50. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.24 and a 1 year high of $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Advantage Solutions had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 7.38%. On average, analysts expect that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

