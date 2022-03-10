Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ AGLE opened at $2.34 on Thursday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $8.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.64.
In other news, Director Armen Shanafelt purchased 14,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $53,600.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.06.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.
