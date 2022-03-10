Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ AGLE opened at $2.34 on Thursday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $8.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.64.

In other news, Director Armen Shanafelt purchased 14,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $53,600.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 147,900 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 698.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 227,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 199,005 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 4.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 197.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 32,629 shares during the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.06.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

