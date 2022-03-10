AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AeroVironment, Inc. designs, develops, produces, operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies, businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems, which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of UAS and tactical missile systems that provide situational awareness, multi-band communications, force protection and other mission effects, and Efficient Energy Systems, which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of electric energy systems. The Company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems and related services primarily to organizations within the United States Department of Defense. The Company also supplies charging systems and services for electric vehicles, and power cycling and test systems to commercial, consumer and government customers. It serves the U.S. Department of Defense, including the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Special Operations Command, Air Force, and Navy. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AVAV. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. lowered shares of AeroVironment from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.25.

AVAV stock opened at $76.46 on Monday. AeroVironment has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $128.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,547.82 and a beta of 0.28.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 954,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,607,000 after purchasing an additional 551,793 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 940,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,190,000 after buying an additional 537,489 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth $15,718,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth $11,389,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 2,648.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 172,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,717,000 after buying an additional 166,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

