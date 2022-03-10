Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Short Interest Update

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,800 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the January 31st total of 126,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 520,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EADSY. Citigroup boosted their target price on Airbus from €138.00 ($150.00) to €150.00 ($163.04) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Airbus from €120.00 ($130.43) to €135.00 ($146.74) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Airbus from €150.00 ($163.04) to €165.00 ($179.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.86.

Shares of EADSY stock opened at $28.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.00. Airbus has a 52 week low of $24.64 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $90.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.71.

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

