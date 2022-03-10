Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Acquired by Sitrin Capital Management LLC

Sitrin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,383 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Akamai Technologies makes up approximately 3.4% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $7,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 112.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,393,373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,215,787,000 after buying an additional 6,028,007 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 30.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,950,976 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $204,053,000 after buying an additional 456,513 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 991.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 310,965 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,524,000 after buying an additional 282,474 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,867,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 80.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 335,843 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $35,204,000 after buying an additional 149,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AKAM. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.55.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,616. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.29 and a 1-year high of $120.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.08 and a 200 day moving average of $110.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $905.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total transaction of $873,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,010,469. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.