Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics stock opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.30. Akari Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $3.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.56.

Get Akari Therapeutics alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKTX. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 88.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 52,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 24,553 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 14.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 667,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.