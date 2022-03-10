AKITA Drilling (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Shares Up 21.3%

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 21.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.09. 136,480 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 268% from the average session volume of 37,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84.

AKITA Drilling

Akita Drilling Ltd. engages in the drilling solutions in the field of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following divisions: Canadian and US. The Canadian division conducts operations in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and from time to time, in the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories, primarily with its wholly owned rigs and through its active joint ventures.

