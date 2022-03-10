Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Stake Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,958 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $4,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,515,000 after acquiring an additional 106,099 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 16.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 134,396 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 51.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 739,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 250,089 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 15.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 19,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 14.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

AGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.04.

Shares of AGI opened at $8.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $9.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -58.82%.

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

