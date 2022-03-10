Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Shares Purchased by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,594 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Albany International worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AIN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Albany International by 414.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 396 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Albany International by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Albany International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Albany International by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Albany International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. 98.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on AIN. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total transaction of $445,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Albany International stock traded down $1.56 on Thursday, reaching $82.42. 1,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,116. Albany International Corp. has a 1-year low of $74.17 and a 1-year high of $93.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.39.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The textile maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Albany International’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

